June 6 (Reuters) - SNAITECH:

* SAID ON TUESDAY PLUTO (ITALIA), CONTROLLED BY PLAYTECH GROUP, LAUNCHES TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO 38 MILLION SNAITECH SHARES EQUAL TO 20.212% OF SHARE CAPITAL

* MAXIMUM VALUE OF THE OFFER IS EUR 83.4 MILLION

* THE OBJECTIVE OF THE OFFER IS TO ACQUIRE ALL SNAITECH SHARES AND TO DO DELISTING OF THE COMPANY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)