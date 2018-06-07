RPT-REFILE-JP Morgan's Lewell returns to London for international syndicate job

(Sends to additional subscribers)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - JP Morgan’s Marc Lewell is relocating to London after a three-year stint in Asia to run the US bank’s international syndicate business, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Lewell, who was head of European syndicate for corporates and emerging markets, moved to Hong Kong to run the US bank’s APAC syndicate franchise in 2015.

He will now cover both the Asian and European bond markets and report to Bob LoBue, co-head of global syndicate.

Howard Chu will succeed Lewell as head of Asia-Pacific syndicate, reporting to Lewell functionally and locally to Sudhir Goel.

Flavio Rusconi has relocated from London to Hong Kong to take on a new role, responsible for securitised product syndicate in APAC.

Rusconi will continue to report to Andy Cherna functionally and will have a regional reporting line to Anthony Hermann. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)