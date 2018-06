BRIEF-Bell Food Group To Get CHF 612.6 Mln Upon Completion Of Capital Increase

June 7 (Reuters) - BELL FOOD GROUP AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY TOTAL OF 2,266,188 NEW REGISTERED SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED, AROUND 99.15% OF TOTAL NEW SHARES OFFERED

* 19,524 SHARES, WHICH WERE NOT SUBSCRIBED FOR, WILL BE SOLD IN THE MARKET

* CO TO RECEIVE GROSS PROCEEDS OF CHF 612.6 MILLION

* TO USE PROCEEDS TO REFINANCE ACQUISITION OF HUEGLI HOLDING

* TO USE PROCEEDS ALSO FOR STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PROGRAM IN SWISS PRODUCTION FACILITIES AND FOR GROWTH INVESTMENTS IN CONVENIENCE SEGMENT

Source text - bit.ly/2kVg3jD

