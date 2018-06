June 7 (Reuters) - PLAYWAY SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ITS UNIT MADMIND STUDIO SP. Z O.O. PLANS TO RELEASE NEW VERSION OF ‘AGONY’ GAME IN ABOUT THREE MONTHS

* NEW VERSION TO BE UNRATED AND CALLED ‘AGONY UNRATED’

* MADMIND STUDIO DECIDED TO WORK ON UPDATES FOR THE GAME AND ITS NEW VERSION AS THE ORIGINAL GAME DID NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF PLAYERS AND INVESTORS

