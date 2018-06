June 7 (Reuters) - COLIAN HOLDING SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDER, ALLUMAINVEST SP. Z O.O., WANTS GENERAL MEETING TO VOTE ON RISING THE MAXIMUM PRICE OF 1 SHARE IN SHARE BUY-BACK TO 4.00 ZLOTYS

* ON MAY 14 COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT BUY-BACK PLANS AND PROPOSED MAXIMUM PRICE AT 3.76 ZLOTY PER EACH OWN SHARE TO BE ACQUIRED UNDER BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

