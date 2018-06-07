FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 7, 2018 / 4:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Romania sets yield for 30-year US dollar benchmark at 5.20%

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - Romania has set the yield at 5.20% for a new 30-year US dollar bond offering, according to a lead.

The sovereign initially started marketing the notes at 5.40% area, before guidance was set at 5.25% area.

The pre-reconciled order books for the bond are over US$1.8bn.

In conjunction with the bond transaction, Romania is conducting a concurrent switch and tender offer on its US dollar 6.75% notes due 2022.

The size of the new bond across the switch and new money is expected to be US$1bn.

Romania is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and UniCredit are joint lead managers. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.