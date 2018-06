RIYADH, June 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Finance Ministry signed an agreement on Thursday to appoint five local banks as primary dealers in local government securities, a statement by the ministry said.

The five institutions are Alinma Bank, Bank al-Jazira, National Commercial Bank, Samba Financial Group and Saudi British Bank, the statement said. (Reporting By Marwa Rashad Writing By Maha El Dahan Editing by Peter Graff)