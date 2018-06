June 8 (Reuters) - JUVENTUS FC SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAS EXERCISED OPTION FOR DEFINITIVE ACQUISITION OF PLAYER DOUGLAS COSTA DE SOUZA FROM FC BAYERN MUENCHEN

* CONSIDERATION FOR PERMANENT MOVE IS EUR 40 MLN, WHICH CAN BE INCREASED BY EUR 1 MLN UPON MEETING CERTAIN TARGETS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)