June 8 (Reuters) - REDAN SA:

* SAYS PIENGJAI WISNIEWSKA UPS HER STAKE IN REDAN TO 24.9 PERCENT FROM 5 PERCENT

* THE CHANGE FOLLOWS TRANSFER TRANSACTION OF ALL ASSETS OF LIQUIDATED REDRAL SP. Z O. O., CO’S SHAREHOLDER, TO PIENGJAI WISNIEWSKA

