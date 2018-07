July 23 (Reuters) - TRABZONSPOR:

* SAID ON SATURDAY SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER FOOTBALL PLAYER VAHID AMIR FOR 2 YEARS

* TO PAY EUR 750,000 FOR 2018/2019 AND TO PAY EUR 650,000 FOR 2019/2020 TO VAHID AMIR

* TO PAY EUR 140,000 TO FOOTBALL PLAYER’S MANAGER AMIR SAADATI

