July 23 (Reuters) - BIOMED-LUBLIN WYTWORNIA SUROWIC I SZCZEPIONEK SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY (KNF) APPROVED CO’S PROSPECTUS ON NEW ISSUANCE OF TOTAL OF 18 MILLION SERIES G, H, I, M, N, O AND P SHARES IN PRIVATE OFFER

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)