July 23 (Reuters) - PLAYWAY SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY IT SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH SHENZHEN TENCENT COMPUTER SYSTEMS COMPANY LIMITED (STCS)

* UNDER AGREEMENT STCS TO DISTRIBUTE COMPANY’S GAMES ON CHINESE MARKET

* FIRST GAME TO BE PUT ON SALE BY STCS WILL BE ‘DEMOLISH & BUILD 2018’

