July 23 (Reuters) - Weng Fine Art AG:

* SAID ON SATURDAY DECIDED TO SELL UP TO 50,000 OWN SHARES HELD BY THE COMPANY

* FIRST TRANCHE OF 25,000 SHARES TO BE SOLD AT A PRICE OF AT LEAST EUR 9.75 EUROS PER SHARE

* SECOND TRANCHE OF 25,000 SHARES TO BE SOLD AT A PROCE OF AT LEAST EUR 10.75 PER SHARE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)