July 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG:

* SAID ON FRIDAY WITHIN THE OFFER FOR BIOFRONTERA SHARES, A WARRANT IS LISTED ON THE OPEN MARKET OF THE HANSEATIC STOCK EXCHANGE HAMBURG ON JULY 20, 2018 WITH 5.04 EUROS

* THIS RESULTS IN A CONSIDERATION OF 1.00 EUROS AND A WARRANT (PRICE 5.04 EUROS) FOR A TOTAL OF 6.04 EUROS PER SHARE

