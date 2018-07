July 24 (Reuters) - PCC EXOL SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY (KNF) HAS APPROVED ITS BOND PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE COMPANY’S BOND ISSUE OF THE TOTAL VALUE NO HIGHER THAN 200 MILLION ZLOTYS

