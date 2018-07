July 24 (Reuters) - SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD :

* SAID ON MONDAY HAS REACHED AGREEMENT WITH SPAIN’S VALENCIA CLUB FUTBOL TO SELL SPORTS RIGHTS AND 90 PERCENT OF ECONOMIC RIGHTS OF PLAYER CRISTIANO PICCINI FOR 8 MILLION EUROS

* SPORTING ALSO WINS RIGHTS TO 10 PERCENT OF FUTURE SALE OF PLAYER

Source text: bit.ly/2O9tGJf

