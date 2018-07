BRIEF-Cybergun Completes Its Capital Increase For Amount Of 10.2 Million Euros

July 24(Reuters) - CYBERGUN SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY COMPLETION OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR AMOUNT OF EUR 10.2 MLN

* CAPITAL INCREASE CARRIED OUT BY ISSUING NEW SHARES EACH ACCOMPANIED BY TWO REDEEMABLE SHARE SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS

* CAPITAL INCREASE WILL ALLOW CO TO CONTINUE TO DELEVERAGE AND TO FINANCE ITS DEVELOPMENT

* AT THE END OF CAPITAL INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL OF CYBERGUN WILL CONSIST OF 30,783,445 SHARES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)