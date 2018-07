July 25 (Reuters) - BOBST GROUP SA:

* H1 SALES OF CHF 762.5 MILLION VERSUS CHF 643.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBIT DECREASED BY CHF 4.6 MILLION TO CHF 35.2 MILLION

* H1 NET RESULT REACHED CHF 24.9 MILLION VERSUS CHF 27.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ORDER ENTRIES INCREASED BY 13% AND THE ORDER BACKLOG IS 14% HIGHER THAN YEAR AGO

* LOWERS ITS FY 2018 PROFIT GUIDANCE

* SEES EBIT AT MORE THAN CHF 90 MILLION FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018

