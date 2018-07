BRIEF-Sulzer H1 EBIT Up 41% At CHF 90.5 Mln

July 25 (Reuters) - SULZER AG:

* H1 SALES AT CHF 1.60 BILLION VERSUS CHF 1.43 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBIT AT CHF 90.5 MILLION VERSUS CHF 55.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME AT CHF 64.3 MILLION VERSUS CHF 36.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES FY 2018 ORDER INTAKE UP BY 7 TO 10% (PREVIOUSLY 5 TO 7%) AND FY SALES TO GROW BY 6 TO 8% (PREVIOUSLY 4 TO 6%)

* CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR THE OPERATIONAL EBITA MARGIN TO BE AROUND 9.5%

* CONFIRMS ITS SFP RUN RATE SAVINGS TARGET OF CHF 230 MILLION FROM 2019 ONWARDS

Source text - bit.ly/2NJGCV8

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)