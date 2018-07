BRIEF-Banque Cantonale du Valais H1 Net Profit At CHF 51.1 Mln

July 25(Reuters) - BANQUE CANTONALE DU VALAIS:

* H1 GROSS INCOME FROM INTEREST BUSINESS UP BY 2.4% TO CHF 79.8 MILLION COMPARED H1 2017

* H1 NET INCOME FROM INTEREST BUSINESS UP BY 0.7% AT CHF 79.6 MILLION

* H1 OPERATING RESULT AMOUNTED TO CHF 59.0 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF CHF 1.6 MILLION OR 2.7%

* H1 NET PROFIT ROSE BY CHF 1.2 MILLION, OR 2.4%, TO CHF 51.1 MILLION

* SEES FINANCIAL RESULT AND PROFIT FOR FY 2018 TO EXCEED RESULTS IN 2017

