BRIEF-Argenx: Publication Of Study Results From Phase 1 Of FcRn-Antagonist Efgartigimod

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY PUBLICATION OF FULL STUDY RESULTS FROM PHASE 1 OF FCRN-ANTAGONIST EFGARTIGIMOD (ARGX-113) IN HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS

* PHASE 1 DATA SHOWS THAT THE FCRN ANTAGONIST EFGARTIGIMOD WAS OBSERVED TO HAVE FAVORABLE TOLERABILITY PROFILE AND LED TO SPECIFIC AND SUSTAINED REDUCTION OF TOTAL IMMUNOGLOBULIN G (IGG) LEVELS

* MULTIPLE DOSES OF EFGARTIGIMOD LOWERED IGG LEVELS ON AVERAGE BY ABOUT 75% WITH LEVELS RETURNING TO BASELINE APPROXIMATELY EIGHT WEEKS FOLLOWING LAST ADMINISTRATION

* EFGARTIGIMOD WAS OBSERVED TO BE SELECTIVE TO IGG AND DID NOT AFFECT THE HOMEOSTASIS OF ALBUMIN OR IMMUNOGLOBULINS OTHER THAN IGG

* ARGENX IS STUDYING EFGARTIGIMOD IN PHASE 2 PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL IN IMMUNE THROMBOCYTOPENIA EXPECTED TO READ OUT IN Q3 2018

