BRIEF-Colian Buys Back 6.92 Pct Of Its Own Shares

July 26 (Reuters) - COLIAN HOLDING SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED ABOUT 6.92 PCT OF ITS OWN SHARES IN ORDER TO REDEEM THEM

* 13.3 MILLION OF ITS OWN SHARES WERE AQUIRED AT 4.1 ZLOTY PER SHARE AS PART OF MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT FOR COLIAN’S SHARES

* THE COMPANY NOW OWNS ABOUT 25.62 PCT STAKE IN ITS SHARE CAPITAL

* COLIAN SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING TOGETHER 91.76 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY ANNOUNCED MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT FOR THE REMAINING SHARES ON JULY 20

