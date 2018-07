July 27 (Reuters) - QUBICGAMES SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT SOLD 30,343 SERIES A SHARES OF NOOBZ FROM POLAND SA FOR 0.2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* CO NOW HOLDS 0.1 million SHARES OF NOOBZ FROM POLAND REPRESENTING 8.67 PERCENT STAKE IN IT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)