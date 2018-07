BRIEF-Atrys Health Buys International Telemedicine Hospital

July 27 (Reuters) - Atrys Health SA:

* CLOSES PURCHASE OF INTERNATIONAL TELEMEDICINE HOSPITAL SL (ITH)

* EQUITY VALUE PRICE SET AT 575,000 EUROS

* TRANSACTION TO BE COMPLETED WITH DEFERRED EARN-OUT PAYMENT OF UP TO 447,000 EUROS, CONDITIONED TO EVOLUTION OF CERTAIN OPERATING VARIABLES

* BOTH FIXED AND EARN OUT PAYMENTS TO BE MADE THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH (35 PCT) AND NEWLY ISSUED ATRYS SHARES (65 PCT)

* TO ISSUE ABOUT 127,000 SHARES AT 3.0 EUROS PER SHARE FOR FIXED PRICE PAYMENT

* WILL NOT EXECUTE BINDING OFFER FOR ACQUISITION OF TELRADS SL

