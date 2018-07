July 30 (Reuters) - ULTIMATE GAMES SA:

* REPORTS Q2 NET PROFIT OF 0.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 34,025 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q2 REVENUE 0.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 0.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* IMPROVEMENT OF CO’S FINANCIAL SITUATION DUE TO RELEASES OF GAMES IN Q4 2017, INCLUDING CURRENTLY BIGGEST GAME ‘ULTIMATE FISHING SIMULATOR’

