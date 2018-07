July 30 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD (Sporting):

* SAID ON SATURDAY IT HAS SIGNED PLAYER RODRIGO ANDRES BATTAGLIA FOR FIVE SPORT SEASONS

* THE DEAL HAS A TERMINATION CLAUSE OF 60 MILLION EUROS

