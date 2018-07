BRIEF-Komputronik FY Net Result Swings to Loss Of 37.6 Mln Zlotys

July 31 (Reuters) - KOMPUTRONIK SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS FY 2017/2018 NET LOSS WAS AT 37.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 13.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 2.04 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.01 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 22.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 36.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* COMPANY SAYS RESULTS AFFECTED BY ONE-OFFS AND HIGHER COSTS AMONG OTHERS

* RECOGNISES IN FY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TRANSACTIONS RESULTING FROM A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH CLEAN&CARBON ENERGY

* THE COMPANY SAID ON JULY 19 THAT ITS PRELIM. FY LOSS WAS AT 37.1 MLN ZLOTYS ON REVENUE OF 2.05 BILLION ZLOTYS

