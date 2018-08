Aug 1 (Reuters) - OVS SpA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY CHARLES VOEGELE AUSTRIA HAD FILED REQUEST OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING FOR RESTRUCTURING WITHOUT “SELF-ADMINISTRATOR”

* CHARLES VOEGELE AUSTRIA IS FULLY OWNED BY SEMPIONE FASHION

* IF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING IS ACCEPTED, OVS WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR PARTIAL REIMBURSEMENT OF CREDITS

* IF APPLICATION IS NOT ACCEPTED, IT WILL NOT HAVE FURTHER SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON OVS

