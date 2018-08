Aug 1 (Reuters) - QUBICGAMES SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT Q2 REVENUE WAS 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 0.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET PROFIT WAS 0.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 0.2 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* HIGHER Q2 REVENUES HELPED BY SALES OF GAMES ON THE NINTENDO SWITCH PLATFORM

* PLANS TO MOVE ITS RESOURCES TO CREATE AND RELEASE GAMES ON THE NINTENDO SWITCH PLATFORM INSTEAD OF DISTRIBUTING THEM ON MOBILE DEVICES IN 2018

