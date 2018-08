BRIEF-Mex Polska lowers FY 2018 guidance

Aug 1 (Reuters) - MEX POLSKA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO LOWER ITS FINANCIAL FORECAST FOR FY 2018 AND REVOKE THE GUIDANCE FOR 2019

* EXPECT NOW NET PROFIT OF 4.6 MILLION ZLOTYS ON REVENUE OF 67.4 MILLION ZLOTYS IN 2018

* MEX POLSKA POINTS TO UNSTABLE SITUATION ON THE LABOUR MARKET AND PRESSURE ON WAGES AND GOODS PRICES AMONG OTHERS

* WILL ALSO SET A RESERVE WHICH WILL LOWER FY FINANCIAL RESULT BY 0.2 MLN ZLOTYS

* ON JULY 16 THE COMPANY SAID THAT IT MIGHT HAVE TO PAY 0.2 MILLION ZLOTY IN TAXES

* PREVIOUSLY IT FORESAW FY 2018 REVENUE OF 88.7 MILLION ZLOTYS, EBITDA OF 11.0 MLN ZLOTYS AND NET PROFIT OF 7.1 MLN ZLOTYS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)