Aug 1 (Reuters) - AMREST HOLDINGS SE:

* AMREST EXPECTS TO OPEN OVER 300 RESTAURANTS IN 2018 AND OVER 400 AND 500 IN 2019 AND 2020 RESPECTIVELY, THE COMPANY SAID IN AN INVESTOR PRESENTATION

* IN MAY, THE COMPANY CONFIRMED THAT ITS ON TRACK TO DELIVER 300+ STORE OPENINGS IN 2018

Source text: bit.ly/2Kg7xpm

