* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT HAS APPLIED TO CREDITORS’ COUNCIL FOR APPROVAL TO DISCONTINUE ACCELERATED ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS

* ONCE IT GETS THE CREDITORS’ COUNCIL APPROVAL, PLANS TO FILE A MOTION TO COURT TO DISCONTINUE ACCELERATED ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS AND TO OPEN REHABILITATION PROCEEDINGS

