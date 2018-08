BRIEF-Braster To Focus On Braster Professional

Aug 2 (Reuters) - BRASTER SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT SOLD 8 DEVICES AND 20 EXAM PACKAGES IN Q2

* WEAKER Q2 SALES WERE DUE TO ITS DECISION TO MINIMIZE MARKETING SUPPORT FOR CONSUMER SALES AS OF APRIL 1

* SAID IT HAS DECIDED TO CHANGE ITS CURRENT BUSINESS MODEL

* IT ASSUMES MINIMIZING SALES SUPPORT OF BRASTER DEVICE FOR CONSUMERS AND EXPANDING PORTFOLIO BY A MEDICAL DEVICE BRASTER PRO, AIMED AT MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS

* SAID IT IS IN ADVANCE TALKS WITH POSSIBLE PARTNERS

* SAID IT FILED FOR REGISTRATION OF BRASTER PROFESSIONAL ON AUG 1 AND IF THERE AREN’T ANY OBJECTIONS, IT WILL BE ALLOWED TO INTRODUCE THE DEVICE TO POLISH AND EUROPEAN MARKETS

