Aug 2 (Reuters) - POLMED

* THE PRICE FOR POLMED SHARES IN A TENDER OFFER HAS BEEN RAISED TO 2.92 ZLOTYS PER SHARE FROM 2.7 ZLOTYS PER SHARE, INTERMEDIARY IN THE TRANSACTION, TRIGON DM, SAYS

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD TO END ON AUGUST 6

* IN MAY, THE COMPANY AND SOME OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO BUY ALL SHARES HELD BY MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

