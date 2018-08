Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nueva Expresion Textil SA (formerly Dogi International Fabrics SA):

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT WILL REGISTER CHANGE OF COMPANY TICKER TO NXT FROM DGI STARTING AUG. 3

* ON THE SAME DATE TO REGISTER SHARE SPLIT, CHANGING SHARE NOMINAL VALUE TO 0.016 EURO FROM 0.064 EUROS

