BRIEF-Synektik Net Profit Rises To 1.6 Mln Zlotys In 3 Months Ending June

* REPORTS NET PROFIT OF 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS IN A THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDING JUNE 2018 VERSUS 0.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* REVENUE OF 10.1 MILLION ZLOTYS IN A THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDING JUNE VERSUS 9.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* THE COMPANY HAS CHANGED ITS FISCAL YEAR TO OCTOBER - SEPTEMBER, THUS THE CURRENT YEAR IS A TRANSITIONAL ONE

* FIRST FISCAL YEAR ACCORDING TO NEW RULES WILL RUN FROM OCT. 1, 2018 TO SEPT. 30, 2019

