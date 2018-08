(Corrects to read Swiss Re, paragraph 1)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Swiss Re:

* SWISS RE CFO SAYS EXPECTATION IS THAT THROUGH THE IPO OF REASSURE THAT SWISS RE WOULD NO LONGER BE THE MAJORITY OWNER

* SWISS RE CFO SAYS THAT REASSURE LISTING WOULD BE IN THE UK

* SWISS RE CFO SAYS DRY WEATHER IN EUROPE WILL MEAN LOSSES ON AGRICULTURAL POLICIES