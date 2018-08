Aug 6 (Reuters) - EuKedos SpA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAD RECEIVED WRIT OF SUMMONS FROM SOME SHAREHOLDERS CHALLENGING THE THIRD RESOLUTION (POINT 5) OF THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING HELD ON APRIL 30

* THE CHALLENGING SHAREHOLDERS ARE FIRST CAPITAL AND BANOR

* THE THIRD RESOLUTION OF THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING CONCERNS THE APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD

