Aug 6 (Reuters) - BONDUELLE:

* CONSUMPTION CLIMATE IN EUROPE AND IN THE US, THE RESULTS OF THE TRADE NEGOTIATIONS IN THESE 2 ZONES AND DIFFICULT HARVEST START IN SEVERAL PRODUCTION ZONES, WILL HINDER THE EXPECTED GROWTH IN THE GROUP’S REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY FOR FY 2018-2019, EXCLUDING EXTERNAL GROWTH.

