(Refiles to add source text)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co:

* ALLEGIANT REPORTS JULY 2018 TRAFFIC

* ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO - JULY 2018 SCHEDULED SERVICE LOAD FACTOR 88.3% VERSUS 88.8% LAST YEAR

* ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO - JULY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS UP 11.3 PERCENT

* ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO - JULY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM ASM UP 12.1 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: