Aug, 7 (Reuters) - Folli-Follie:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY ANNOUNCES THAT MR. FRANGISKOS GRATSONIS SUBMITTED HIS RESIGNATION FROM THE POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* COMPANY IS ALREADY IN THE PROCESS OF HIRING A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Source text :bit.ly/2Of4Fvu

