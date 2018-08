Aug 7 (Reuters) - Bioera SpA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT HAD BEEN NOTIFIED OF THE DECISION OF THE COURT IN MILAN TO REJECT ITS LIABILITY ACTION AGAINST THE DIRECTORS WHO WERE IN OFFICE UNTIL MAY 4, 2010

* TO EVALUATE WHETHER TO APPEAL TO THE DECISION IN THE COMING DAYS

