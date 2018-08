Aug 7 (Reuters) - Bioera SpA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT BRACKNOR INVESTMENT HAS SUBSCRIBED FOURTH TRANCHE OF THE CONVERTIBLE BOND‍​

* FOURTH TRANCHE CONSISTS OF 50 BONDS FOR TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 500,000

* PLACED ALSO 1,136,363 WARRANTS ENTITLING TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 1,136,363 NEW SHARES WITH UNIT VALUE OF EUR 0.22

