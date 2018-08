Aug 7 (Reuters) - HORTICO SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION WORKS WITH ŚCINAWA MUNICIPALITY

* VALUE OF CONTRACT AMOUNTS TO 18.4 MILLION ZLOTYS GROSS

* AGREEMENT WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GROUPS EARNINGS IN YEARS 2019-2020

