Aug 7 (Reuters) - PZ CORMAY SA:

* ITS EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING APPROVES AN INCREASE IN PZ CORMAY’S SHARE CAPITAL TO UP TO 84.2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE CAPITAL IS TO BE INCREASED VIA THE ISSUE OF SERIES M SHARES AT THE ISSUE PRICE OF AT LEAST 1 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* THE COMPANY IS TO ISSUE BETWEEN 1 SHARE AND 7 MILLION SHARES OF SERIES M

* SHARES WILL BE ISSUED VIA A PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITHOUT PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)