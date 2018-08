Aug 9 (Reuters) - KORDSA TEKNIK:

* Q2 REVENUE 825.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 607.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET PROFIT 74.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 27.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* REVISES 2018 GUIDANCE UPWARDS

* FOR 2018 SALES : %25-35 (WITH THE EFFECTS OF FDI & TPI %30-40)

* FOR 2018 EBITDA : %30-40 (WITH FDI & TPI %35-45)

