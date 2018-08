Aug 10 (Reuters) - ANADOLU EFES:

* FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF THE MERGER IN RUSSIA, REVISES 2018 GUIDANCE

* CONSOLIDATED SALES VOLUME: LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH ON A PROFORMA BASIS FOR 2018

* CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUE: OUTPERFORM SALES VOLUME IN ALL BUSINESS LINES

* CONSOLIDATED EBITDA MARGIN: LOW TEENS GROWTH IN EBITDA WITH A SLIGHT DECLINE IN MARGIN ON A PROFORMA BASIS

