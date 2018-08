Aug 10 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY PRELIMINARY Q2 NET PROFIT WAS 234 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 146 MILLION YEARS AGO

* PRELIMINARY Q2 REVENUE AT 1.33 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.13 BILLION ZLOTYS YEARS AGO

* PRELIMINARY Q2 EBITDA 269 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 202 MILLION ZLOTYS YEARS AGO

* TOTAL RETAIL SPACE AT 0.7 MILLION SQUARE METERS AND NO. OF STORES AT 1164 AT THE END-JUNE

* Q2 RESULTS ARE DUE ON AUG. 24

Source text for Eikon:

