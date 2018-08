Aug 10 (Reuters) - 7LEVELS SA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 NET LOSS OF 0.3 MLN ZLOTYS VS LOSS 0.2 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q2 REVENUE 0.2 MLN ZLOTYS VS 49,067 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q2 RESULTS WAS MAINLY IMPACTED BY SALE OF “CASTLE OF HEART” GAME ON EUROPEAN, AMERICAN AND AUSTRALIAN MARKETS

