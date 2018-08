BRIEF-Navigator: US Department of Commerce Applies 37.34 Pct Antidumping Duty

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Navigator Company SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE NOTIFIED THAT FINAL ANTIDUMPING DUTY APPLIED RETROACTIVELY TO PAPER SALES TO US FOR THE PERIOD FROM AUGUST 2015 TO FEBRUARY 2017 WOULD BE 37.34 PCT

* SEES NO GROUNDS FOR APPLYING MEASURES OF THIS TYPE TO ITS PRODUCTS SOLD IN US, WILL APPEAL AGAINST DECISION

* ADMINISTRATIVE DECISION HAS ESTIMATED IMPACT OF AROUND 66 MILLION EUROS ON EBITDA AND 45 MILLION EUROS ON NET PROFIT FOR THE CURRENT YEAR

